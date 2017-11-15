BRIEF-Vectrus says co entered amendment, restatement agreement by and among co

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus- On Nov 15, co entered amendment, restatement agreement by and among co, Vectrus Systems Corp, as borrower, lenders, issuing banks- SEC Filing

* Vectrus Inc - ‍​Agreement provides for the amendment and restatement of the credit agreement dated as of September 17, 2014

* Vectrus Inc - Amended credit agreement increases the revolving loan facility from $75 million to $120 million‍​

* Vectrus Inc - Amended credit agreement also refinances and replaces the existing term loan facility with a new $80 million term loan facility

* Vectrus Inc - Amended credit agreement extends maturity date of revolving and term loan facilities to November 15, 2022