BRIEF-Vedanta gets direction for temporary closure of units of certain power plants in Jharsuguda‍​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd

* State Pollution Control Board Odisha served direction for temporary closure of 3 unts of 1215 MW power plant, 2 units of 2400 mw power plant in Jharsuguda‍​

* Says action may require temporary power purchase of up to 200 MW and marginal impact on cost of production of aluminium

* Says co expects to be able to sustain smelter capacity without affecting production volume

* Remaining units of 1215 MW plant allowed to operate until Oct 12, remaining units of 2400 MW plant allowed to operate until Sept 20