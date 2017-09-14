FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vedanta gets direction for temporary closure of units of certain power plants in Jharsuguda‍​
#Company News
September 14, 2017 / 10:50 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Vedanta gets direction for temporary closure of units of certain power plants in Jharsuguda‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd

* State Pollution Control Board Odisha served direction for temporary closure of 3 unts of 1215 MW power plant, 2 units of 2400 mw power plant in Jharsuguda‍​

* Says action may require temporary power purchase of up to 200 MW and marginal impact on cost of production of aluminium

* Says co expects to be able to sustain smelter capacity without affecting production volume

* Remaining units of 1215 MW plant allowed to operate until Oct 12, remaining units of 2400 MW plant allowed to operate until Sept 20 Source text - bit.ly/2y0L8XN Further company coverage:

