Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd

* Clarifies on news item “JSW, Vedanta among 18 cos eyeing Jaypee Infratech”‍​

* Says no talks taken place with regard to Jaypee Infratech acquisition‍​

* Says co had submitted preliminary non-bining EoI for submission of resolution plan of Jaypee Infratech under CIRP