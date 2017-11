Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd

* Says SPCB Odisha revoked closure order on two ‍units of power plants at Jharsuguda​

* Says SPCB Odisha allowed operations of all units 1215 MW and 2400 mw plants up to Jan 12, 2018

* Closure order revoked on all 5 power units that were directed by SPCB to be temporarily closed

Source text - bit.ly/2hAuLP4

