Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd:

* SAYS ACQUISITION OF DEBT AND CONTROLLING EQUITY STAKE IN AVANSTRATE BY A UNIT OF VEDANTA LIMITED

* SAYS UNIT CAIRN INDIA HOLDINGS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF $158 MILLION IN AVANSTRATE, CURRENTLY MAJORITY OWNED BY CARLYLE GROUP Source text - bit.ly/2pDK2lj Further company coverage: