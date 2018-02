Feb 8 (Reuters) - Veeco Instruments Inc:

* VEECO, AMEC, AND SGL SETTLE PATENT LITIGATION

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC - TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS-‍AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, ALL LEGAL ACTIONS WORLDWIDE BETWEEN VEECO, AMEC AND SGL WILL BE DISMISSED AND/OR OTHERWISE WITHDRAWN​

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS-CO, ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT AND SGL CARBON SE HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO SETTLE PENDING LITIGATION AMONG PARTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: