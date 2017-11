Nov 2 (Reuters) - Veeco Instruments Inc:

* Veeco Instruments-court granted co’s motion for preliminary injunction against SGL Carbon, wafer carrier supplier to advanced micro-fabrication equipment

* Veeco Instruments-court's ‍injunction prohibits sale of wafer carriers by SGL for use in susceptorless MOCVD Systems using co's patented technology