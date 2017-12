Dec 7 (Reuters) - Veeco Instruments Inc:

* VEECO PROVIDES UPDATE ON PATENT LITIGATION

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC - SGL HAD FILED MOTION REQUESTING COURT SUSPEND OR STAY PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION PENDING AN APPEAL BY SGL TO U.S. CAFC

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC - APPEALS OF PRELIMINARY INJUNCTIONS ARE EVALUATED BY CAFC

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC - VEECO CROSS-APPEALED, SEEKING TO BROADEN SCOPE OF PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION