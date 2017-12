Dec 1 (Reuters) - VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S:

* VELOXIS INCREASES SHARE CAPITAL IN CONNECTION WITH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* SAYS ‍COMPANY‘S CAPITAL HAS BEEN INCREASED BY 1.44 MILLION NEW SHARES​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES IS DKK 0.36 PER SHARE OF NOMINAL DKK 0.10​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)