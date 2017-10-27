BRIEF-Venator announces Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Venator Materials Plc
* Venator announces third quarter 2017 results; reports strong sequential earnings growth
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Venator Materials Plc - Qtrly revenues $582 million versus $532 million
* Venator Materials Plc - Combination of increased tio profitability, estimated reconstruction costs indicate co will exceed $500 million insurance limit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: