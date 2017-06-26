BRIEF-Venator Materials launches offer of senior notes due 2025

June 26 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:
* Venator Materials launches offer of senior notes due 2025
* Huntsman Corp - intention, subject to market and other conditions, to privately offer $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Huntsman Corp - proceeds from offering of notes will initially be placed into escrow pending initial public offering
* Huntsman - private offering through co's and Venator Materials' wholly owned subsidiaries, Venator Finance S.A R.L. and Venator Materials Corporation
* Huntsman corp - proceeds will then be used to repay intercompany debt owed to Huntsman, to pay a dividend to Huntsman and its subsidiaries