Feb 7 (Reuters) - Venky’s (India) Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 694.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 417.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 6.96 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.17 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS TO SET UP NEW PLANT AT NEWASA AT ESTIMATED COST OF 432 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS TO EXPAND CAPACITY BY SETTING UP PRODUCTION UNIT AT PATAN AT ESTIMATED COST OF 600 MILLION RUPEES