FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ventas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Ventas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc

* Ventas reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04

* Qtrly ‍normalized funds from operations per diluted common share $1.04​

* Qtrly ‍ reported FFO per diluted common share for $1.02​

* Ventas Inc - ‍Company expects to invest in future growth by funding approximately $300 million in development and redevelopment projects for full year 2017​

* Ventas Inc sees full year income from continuing operations per diluted common share to range between $1.63 and $1.74​

* Ventas Inc - Q3 2017 same-store total portfolio (1,045 assets) cash net operating income grew 2.1 percent compared to same period in 2016​

* Ventas Inc - ‍Company projects FY normalized FFO per diluted common share to now range between $4.13 and $4.16​

* Ventas Inc - Sees ‍nareit FFO per diluted common share to range between $4.07 and $4.12​

* Ventas Inc sees ‍2017 same-store cash noi growth for total company between 2% to 2.5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.