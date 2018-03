March 6 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* VENTURE GLOBAL LNG SAYS UNIT AGREED WITH SHELL NA LNG LLC TO INCREASE EXISTING SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* VENTURE GLOBAL LNG - UNDER AGREEMENT, SHELL TO BUY 2 MILLION TONNES PER ANNUM OF LNG FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: