Oct 2 (Reuters) - VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC:

* FDA APPROVAL FOR THE US MARKET

* ‍SEPARATELY, IT HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ULTRADEX IN FRANCE​