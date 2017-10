Oct 25(Reuters) - Venustech Group Inc :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 to up 69 percent to 76.5 percent, or to be 448 million yuan to 468 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 265.2 million yuan

* Says business growth and mergers as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2CNPzu

