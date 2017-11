Nov 13 (Reuters) - Venustech Group Inc

* Says Beijing-based wholly owned IT unit will buy 100 percent stake in electromagnetic safety technology unit of the co, for 154 million yuan

* Says Beijing-based wholly owned information security technology unit will buy 100 percent stake in Beijing-based business management unit of the co, for 151 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nyhWwP; goo.gl/dUjqyL

