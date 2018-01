Jan 23 (Reuters) - VEOLIA:

* NORTH AMERICA’S SELLS ITS U.S. INDUSTRIAL CLEANING SERVICES DIVISION TO CLEAN HARBORS

* ‍$120 MILLION IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION.​

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY U.S. REGULATORS