Nov 8 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY:

* VEON HOLDINGS SEEKS EFSA APPROVAL FOR MANDATORY OFFER TO BUY 1.998 BILLION SHARES OF GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING AT EGP 7.9 PER SHARE

* SAYS STUDYING VEON HOLDINGS' MANDATORY OFFER TO BUY STAKE IN GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING