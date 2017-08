BRIEF-Veon Q2 reports net loss from continued operations at $258 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Veon Ltd

* VEON ANNOUNCES Q2 2017 RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 12.3 PERCENT TO $2.4 BILLION

* Q2 EBITDA $931 MILLION VERSUS $795 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 LOSS FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS $258 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $40 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FY 2017 TARGETS CONFIRMED WITH SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH, EBITDA MARGIN ACCRETION AND UNDERLYING EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING LICENSES OF USD 900 MILLION TO USD 1 BILLION​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF US 11 CENTS ANNOUNCED AND FY 2017 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

* VEON- IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS FOR SALE OF UNIT DEODAR LTD WHICH HOLDS PORTFOLIO OF ABOUT 13,000 TOWERS AND PROVIDES NETWORK TOWER SERVICES IN PAKISTAN