Dec 22 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* VEON SUCCESSFULLY REPATRIATES USD 200 MILLION FROM UZBEKISTAN

* SUCCESSFULLY REPATRIATED A NET AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY USD 200 MILLION FROM ITS WHOLLY OWNED UZBEKISTAN SUBSIDIARY, LLC UNITEL

* CURRENCY CONVERSION RESULTED IN A FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY USD 49 MILLION ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)