Sept 15 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* TROND WESTLIE TO JOIN VEON AS GROUP CFO, ANDREW DAVIES TO STEP DOWN AFTER FOUR YEARS

* TROND WESTLIE WILL JOIN VEON ON OCT 2 2017 AND ASSUME HIS DUTIES AS CFO FOLLOWING Q3 RESULTS ON 9 NOVEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)