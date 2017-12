BRIEF-Vera Bradley Q3 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.01

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc:

* VERA BRADLEY ANNOUNCES FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.33

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 REVENUE $114.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $114.6 MILLION

* SEES Q4 NET REVENUES OF $127 MILLION TO $132 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2018 NET REVENUES $450 MILLION TO $455 MILLION

* - COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING E-COMMERCE, DECREASED 7.4% FOR QUARTER

* SEES FISCAL 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.57 TO $0.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $138.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $461.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VERA BRADLEY - EXPECT TO REDUCE ANNUAL NET SG&A SPENDING BY UP TO $30 MILLION FROM BASELINE FISCAL 2017 LEVEL

* - Q3 RESULTS INCLUDED $7.9 MILLION OF AFTER-TAX CHARGES

* VERA BRADLEY - TO REDUCE ANNUAL NET SG&A SPENDING BY “RIGHT-SIZING” CO TO “BETTER ALIGN WITH REDUCED SIZE OF BUSINESS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: