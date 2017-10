Sept 25 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte Inc - reimbursement rate for Afirma Genomic Classifier is expected to increase from $3,220 to $3,600 for calendar year 2018

* Veracyte - CMS plans to finalize rates in Nov 2017, following a public comment period, and new rates are scheduled to become effective Jan. 1, 2018