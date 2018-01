Jan 8 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc:

* VERACYTE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT AND NEW APPOINTMENTS TO ADVANCE COMMERCIAL GROWTH

* - COMPANY REITERATES 2017 REVENUE AND CASH BURN GUIDANCE

* - IS CONSOLIDATING CLINICAL, MEDICAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNCTIONS INTO ONE DEPARTMENT

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.87, REVENUE VIEW $71.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S