BRIEF-Verastem Announces Increased Hercules Debt Facility

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc:

* VERASTEM ANNOUNCES INCREASED HERCULES DEBT FACILITY

* VERASTEM INC - ANNOUNCED ENTRY INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL INC

* VERASTEM INC - ‍INCREASING ITS EXISTING BORROWING LIMIT UNDER LOAN FACILITY FROM $25 MILLION TO UP TO $50 MILLION IN FINANCING​

* VERASTEM INC - ‍VERASTEM HAS RECEIVED FIRST $15 MILLION OF FINANCING UNDER ORIGINAL LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT​

* VERASTEM - ‍INCREASED LOAN FACILITY PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS, INCLUDING REGULATORY & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR DUVELISIB​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: