BRIEF-Vereit reports Q2 FFO per share $0.17

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Vereit Inc

* Vereit announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

* Q2 FFO per share $0.17

* Says consolidated revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2017 decreased $34.1 million to $336.9 million

* Qtrly AFFO $0.18 per diluted share

* Decreased debt from $6.3 billion to $6.1 billion in the quarter

* ‍Narrow AFFO per diluted share guidance range to $0.71 - $0.73 for 2017​

* Cole Capital will contribute $0.02 to $0.03 of AFFO per diluted share for 2017​