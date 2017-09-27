FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Veresen announces start-up of Tower rich gas processing plant
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Veresen announces start-up of Tower rich gas processing plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Veresen Inc

* Veresen announces start-up of Tower rich gas processing plant and expects remaining processing plants currently under construction in-service by year-end

* Veresen Inc says 400 mmcf/d Sunrise processing plant is expected to start-up by mid-October with throughput anticipated to ramp up throughout 2018

* Veresen - Saturn processing plant is anticipated to have one of its two 200 mmcf/d trains in-service by year-end, followed by second train in first half of 2018

* Veresen Inc says when all three facilities are operational, Veresen Midstream will have 1.5 bcf/d of gas processing capacity in operation

* Veresen - ‍Veresen Midstream to fund up to $5 billion of new infrastructure within AMI to service cutbank ridge partnership’s planned production growth​

* Veresen - ‍under Dawson Midstream deal, Encana manages construction of infrastructure within AMI, to processing facilities on behalf of Veresen Midstream Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.