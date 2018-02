Feb 15 (Reuters) - Verianos Real Estate AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: VERIANOS DECIDES TO ISSUE A CORPORATE BOND

* BOND IS PLANNED TO HAVE AN ISSUE VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 6M WITH A COUPON OF 6.5% P.A.

* BOND IS PLANNED TO HAVE A TERM OF FIVE YEARS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WILL LAST FROM 15 MARCH 2018 TO 30 APRIL 2018

* INTENDED DENOMINATION IS EUR 100,000 PER UNIT