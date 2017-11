Nov 13 (Reuters) - VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE EXCLUDING SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* ‍UP TO 1.025 MILLION NEW NO-PAR VALUE REGISTERED SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS​

* ‍WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO EUR 1.63 MILLION FROM THIS CAPITAL INCREASE​