Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp:

* VERICEL ENTERS INTO EXPANDED $25 MILLION DEBT FACILITIES WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK AND MIDCAP FINANCIAL TO SUPPORT ACCELERATING MACI UPTAKE AND INCREASED EPICEL USAGE

* VERICEL-ENTERED INTO EXPANDED $15 MILLION TERM LOAN, RETAINED EXISTING $10 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK,MIDCAP FINANCIAL SERVICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: