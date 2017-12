Dec 20 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc:

* VERIFONE ADDS TWO MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC - EITAN RAFF HAS RESIGNED EFFECTIVE YESTERDAY, FOLLOWING A 10-YEAR TENURE AS A MEMBER OF VERIFONE‘S BOARD

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC - APPOINTMENT OF RONALD BLACK AND LARRY KLANE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS