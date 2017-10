June 29 (Reuters) - Verisign Inc:

* Verisign Inc - has priced an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Interest will be payable semi-annually at a rate of 4.750% per year for the notes; the notes will mature on July 15, 2027