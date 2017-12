Nov 30 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics Inc:

* VERISK TO ACQUIRE POWERADVOCATE

* VERISK ANALYTICS INC - PURCHASE PRICE IS $200 MILLION IN CASH

* VERISK ANALYTICS INC - PURCHASE PRICE FUNDED THROUGH EXISTING BANK FACILITIES, SUBJECT TO TYPICAL CLOSING ADJUSTMENTS, AND AN EARNOUT OF UP TO $80 MILLION

* VERISK ANALYTICS INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 ADJUSTED EPS

* VERISK ANALYTICS INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 ADJUSTED EPS​