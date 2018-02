Feb 26 (Reuters) - Veritex Holdings Inc:

* ‍AMENDS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EARNINGS FOR Q4 AND YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 ​

* SAYS AMEDNING REPORTED EARNINGS TO REFLECT CHANGES RELATED TO ‍DEFERRED TAXES RECORDED FOR ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY BANCSHARES​

* ‍RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAXES RESULTED IN A DECREASE IN EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.05 AND $0.06 FOR Q4 AND FY 2017, RESPECTIVELY​