BRIEF-Veritone posts Q3 loss per share $1.31
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 10:12 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Veritone posts Q3 loss per share $1.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Veritone Inc

* Veritone reports financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $1.31

* Q3 revenue rose 60 percent to $3.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veritone Inc - ‍$2.6 million in total contract value (TCV) of new bookings received during quarter, compared with $394,000 in prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
