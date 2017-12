Nov 30 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* VERIZON ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EARLY PARTICIPATION DATE AND EARLY RESULTS OF ITS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS / CONSENT SOLICITATIONS FOR 18 SERIES OF NOTES

* VERIZON- EARLY PARTICIPATION DATE HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL 11:59 P.M. (NEW YORK CITY TIME) ON DECEMBER 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: