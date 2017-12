Dec 11 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson :

* VERIZON AWARDS 5G CONTRACT TO ERICSSON

* ERICSSON - VERIZON HAS SELECTED CO TO PROVIDE NETWORKING EQUIPMENT FOR THEIR COMMERCIAL 5G LAUNCH

* ERICSSON - VERIZON WILL DEPLOY PRE-STANDARD 5G COMMERCIAL RADIO NETWORK AND 5G CORE NETWORK IN SELECT MARKETS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: