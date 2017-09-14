FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verizon CEO says moved on from potentially acquiring a cable company
September 14, 2017 / 3:26 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Verizon CEO says moved on from potentially acquiring a cable company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon:

* We announced Wide Open West few weeks ago , deals with corning, straight path , XO acquisition set us up well for 5G environment-CEO

* If we see something in the m&a area that makes sense to buy versus build, we’ll do it-CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* There’s no market that isn’t on the table for 5g network-ceo,conf call - CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* We moved on from potentially acquiring a cable company-ceo , Goldman Sachs conf call

* As far as making massive purchases, we don’t really have to participate in next upcoming auction.- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* I wouldn’t be surprised if sometime before end of sept, you hear about one of content deals - CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* The data analytics between the network and oath for us is something we think has tremendous value - CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* A lot of those other content deals will be focused more on oath than they will be on wireless- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* I may have been premature a couple of years ago saying linear video is dead, but i still see it that way- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* I‘m encouraged, by the discipline that appears to be around promotions for the iphone- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* We begin to see less dilution in the second half of the year and then some accretion in 2018- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* Our goal is we’d be able to fund our dividend through cash savings in 2022-CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call Further company coverage:

