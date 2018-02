BRIEF-Verizon, CONCACAF Kick Off Multi-Platform Media Partnership

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* VERIZON AND CONCACAF KICK OFF EXCLUSIVE MULTI-PLATFORM MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

* ADDITIONAL TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* ‍DEAL GIVES VERIZON EXCLUSIVE ENGLISH LANGUAGE RIGHTS TO DISTRIBUTE MULTIPLE CONFEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS​

* DEAL TO DISTRIBUTE CONFEDERATION OF NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICAN AND CARIBBEAN ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL​ (CONCACAF) TOURNAMENTS ACROSS CO‘S DIGITAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

* PEOPLE IN CANADA, MEXICO AND CARIBBEAN WILL ALSO BE ABLE TO VIEW SELECT CONCACAF TOURNAMENTS ON CO‘S DIGITAL PLATFORMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: