BRIEF-Verizon Q4 Adj. EPS $0.86

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $34 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $33.29 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$4.56​

* TAX-REFORM LEGISLATION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018 OF ABOUT $3.5 BILLION TO $4 BILLION

* WILL ALSO BE INCREASING CONTRIBUTIONS TO VERIZON FOUNDATION BY $200 MILLION TO $300 MILLION OVER NEXT TWO YEARS​

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 ADJUSTED EPS INCLUDED A NET PRE-TAX LOSS FROM SPECIAL ITEMS OF ABOUT $2.6 BILLION​

* CUMULATIVE NET IMPACT FROM ITEMS, AFTER TAX, WAS APPROXIMATELY $15.2 BILLION, OR $3.71 PER SHARE, IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017​

* QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID NET ADDITIONS ‍1.2 MILLION​ VERSUS 591,000 REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN ‍1.00​ PERCENT VERSUS 1.10 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* SEES ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES WILL GROW AT LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP BASIS​

* ON A GAAP BASIS, VERIZON EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH TO TURN POSITIVE AROUND END OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019​

* SEES FOR 2018, LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS​

* CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $17.0 BILLION TO $17.8 BILLION, INCLUDING COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF 5G​

* EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM EXPECTED TO YIELD A 55 TO 65 CENT INCREASE IN 2018 EPS,NET OF IMPACTS FROM EMPLOYEE, FOUNDATION INITIATIVES​

* QTRLY WIRELINE FIOS INTERNET NET ADDS OF 47,000 VERSUS 68,000 NET ADDS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* ‍EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD, CO ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE Y-O-Y WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH BY MIDDLE PART OF 2018​

* QTRLY WIRELINE FIOS VIDEO NET LOSSES OF 29,000 VERSUS 21,000 NET ADDS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* ‍COMPANY ENDED 2017 WITH 116.3 MILLION TOTAL RETAIL CONNECTIONS​

* QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL PREPAID NET LOSSES ‍​184,000 VERSUS 9,000 NET LOSSES REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY OATH REVENUE $2.2 BILLION, UP ABOUT 10 PERCENT FROM Q3

* EXPECTS "NORMAL SEASONAL TREND" IN OATH REVENUE BETWEEN Q4 2017 AND Q1 2018