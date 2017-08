July 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon says an employee of one of co's vendors put information into cloud storage area and incorrectly set storage to allow external access‍​

* Verizon says there has been no loss or theft of Verizon or verizon customer information

* Verizon says the number of subscriber accounts included in the media report is "overstated"