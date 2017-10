Sept 14 (Reuters) - VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

* REG-VERKKOKAUPPA.COM LOWERS ITS GUIDANCE ON FULL-YEAR COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT

* ‍IN 2017, COMPANY‘S REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED LEVEL OF 2016. COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW LEVEL OF 2016​

* ‍REASON FOR LOWER OUTLOOK IS CO'S 2017 GROWTH STRATEGY, WHICH INCLUDES AGGRESSIVE PRICING, MARKETING EFFORTS TO INCREASE MARKET SHARE​