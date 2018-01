Jan 16 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj:

* REG-PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON VERKKOKAUPPA.COM‘S REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT IN 2017

* ‍REVENUE WAS APPROXIMATELY 432 MILLION EURO IN 2017 (344 MILLION IN 2016)​

* ‍NUMBERS EXCEED PRESENT GUIDANCE AS CHRISTMAS SALES DEVELOPED BETTER THAN EXPECTED​

* ‍COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IN 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY 11.5 MILLION EURO (13 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)