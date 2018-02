BRIEF-Verkkokauppa.Com Q4 EBITDA Ex-Items Falls To EUR 5.9‍​ Mln

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj:

* REG-VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2017: REVENUE GREW BY, 10% IN Q4

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍127​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 115.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EX-ITEMS EUR 5.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF 0.182 EURO PER SHARE WILL BE DISTRIBUTED​

* ‍IN 2018, COMPANY‘S REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 460-500 MILLION EUROS (2017: 432 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍IN 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN 11-14 MILLION EUROS (13 MILLION EUROS)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)