BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 10:20 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍average production of 67,403 BOE/d during Q3 2017 was up slightly compared to prior quarter​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍fund flows from operations for Q3 2017 was $1.08/basic share​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - reducing 2017 average production guidance to 68,000 to 69,000 BOE/d, compared to previous guidance of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/d​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍board formally approved E&D capital budget of $315 million for 2018, with associated production guidance of 74,500 to 76,500 BOE/d​

* Vermilion Energy-reaffirmed long-term targets of delivering 5% to 7% production per share growth at payout ratio of less than 100% under prevailing commodity strip​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
