Feb 28 (Reuters) - Versabank:

* VERSABANK QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$12.4 MILLION VERSUS C$11.5 MILLION IN PRIOR QUARTER

* VERSABANK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS WITH A 27% INCREASE IN CORE CASH EARNINGS OVER THE PREVIOUS QUARTER(1)(2)

* VERSABANK QUARTERLY CORE CASH EARNINGS PER SHARE OF C$0.28

* VERSABANK QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE OF C$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: