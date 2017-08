BRIEF-Verso Corp Q2 net loss $49 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Verso Corp

* Qtrly net loss $49 million versus $33 million

* Verso corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q3 2017 sales $625 million to $640 million

* Q2 sales $585 million

* restructuring charges for q2 of 2017 are primarily associated with closure and relocation of memphis office headquarters and closure of Wickliffe Mill

* sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures of $55 million - $60 million​

* ‍sees q3 capital expenditures of $16-20 million​

* sees q3 ‍inventory flat to down slightly​