March 8 (Reuters) - Verso Corp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $610 MILLION TO $625 MILLION

* FOR Q1 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SALES TO BE GREATER THAN 2017

* FOR 2018 , SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MILLION - $70 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME $36 MILLION VERSUS $8 MILLION