17 days ago
BRIEF-Vertex issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials
July 18, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Vertex issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

* Vertex says all three triple combinations led to statistically significant improvement in lung function in studies

* Vertex says each combination included kalydeco and tezacaftor and a third experimental drug

* Vertex says all combinations well tolerated with few discontinuations due to side effects

* Vertex says hopes to begin pivotal late stage studies of one or more triple combination regimens in 1h2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

