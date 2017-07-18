BRIEF-Vertex issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

July 18 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc issues positive results from three different triple drug combination cystic fibrosis trials

* Vertex says all three triple combinations led to statistically significant improvement in lung function in studies

* Vertex says each combination included kalydeco and tezacaftor and a third experimental drug

* Vertex says all combinations well tolerated with few discontinuations due to side effects

* Vertex says hopes to begin pivotal late stage studies of one or more triple combination regimens in 1h2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: